Sellas Tetteh recovers from illness

Sports News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

FIFA U20 World Cup-winning coach Sellas Tetteh has recovered from an illness that has been troubling him for some time now.



At the 2009 African Youth Championship, Tetteh served as Ghana's head coach. He helped the Ghana under-20 team win the competition for the first time since 1999, qualifying them for the World Cup.



The Ghana under-20 squad was led to the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup by Tetteh, making them the first African side to triumph in the event. Tetteh thus received the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Coach of the Year Award and the CAF Coach of the Year Award.



Tetteh left his dual roles as manager of the Ghana under-20 national team and Ghanaian club side Liberty Professionals in February 2010 to take control of the national team of Rwanda. Tetteh left her position as manager of Rwanda on September 6, 2011.



In preparation for the 2013 African Youth Championship in Algeria, Tetteh was once more given control of the Ghana U20 team in December 2012. After losing in a penalty shootout to Egypt in the championship match, he led the squad to second place. At the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup, Tetteh was in command of the Ghana U20 team once more. At the conclusion of the competition, he guided the squad to a third-place finish.



The celebrated youth coach received a three-month temporary contract on August 14, 2015, to serve as interim manager of the national team for Sierra Leone. He stepped down from his role as manager of Ghana's under-20 team in March 2016 to continue serving as interim manager for Sierra Leone.



Tetteh and Andy Sinason served as co-interim coaches for Liberty Professionals for the second round of the 2020–21 season beginning in April 2021.