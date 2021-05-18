Sellas Tetteh confident Liberty Professionals can avoid relegation

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Liberty Professionals head coach Sellas Tetteh is confident his side can escape relegation in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



Tetteh, who had previously handled Liberty on two different occasions (1996-2001) and 2009 to 2010 was called by the President of the club Felix Ansong to help in their relegation battle. A call which he gladly obliged.



The scientific soccer lads held league leaders Asante Kotoko to a 1-1 draw at the Sogakope Park on matchday 25 on Sunday.



Liberty Professionals took a first-half lead through former Kotoko defender Evans Owusu before Ismail Ganiu got the equalizer for the Porcupine Warriors.



The former Sierra Leone head coach congratulated the two teams after the game, indicating it was a fair result, “It was a clinical game and very interesting from both sides.



"We are happy to take the lead which raised the pressure on our opponents. Eventually, when they got the equalizer the game became very interesting. So the 1-1 draw is quite respectable for the two sides”.



“We were expecting to win but we couldn’t but that will also project us to our subsequent matches in the league”.



"We will work very hard because of challenges and difficulties in this game. Then we have to work and prepare very well in our next games and by the Grace of God we can make it”.



The FIFA U-20 World Cup-winning coach has been tasked to save Liberty Professionals from relegation.



Liberty Professionals is currently placed 16th on the league table with 26 points.



They are unbeaten in their home games at the WAFA Park in Sogakope in the second round.



Liberty play away to Ebusua Dwarfs on matchday 26 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.