Sports News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: goal.com

'Sell Xhaka and sign me on a free!' - Frimpong says fans deserve better

Frimpong is well-known for his humourous and blunt tweets over the past few years

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has called on the club to sell Granit Xhaka and sign himself on a free transfer as the Gunners crashed to another poor result in the Premier League.



Mikel Arteta's side were beaten 1-0 by Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in their first match in front of supporters since March following the Covid-19 pandemic.



Misfiring Gunners skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal of the game at the wrong end of the pitch on 73 minutes - a quarter of an hour after the club's former leader Granit Xhaka grabbed Ashley Westwood on the neck and saw his yellow card upgraded to red by VAR.



Frimpong - who spent 13 years at Arsenal after joining the club as a nine year old - criticised the club in a series of tweet, first suggesting Arteta should get rid of Xhaka and sign himself back on a free transfer.



"Sell Xhaka and get me on a free," Frimpong tweeted to his 624k followers on his official account.



Frimpong is well-known for his humourous and blunt tweets over the past few years, and he continued to use Twitter to voice his opinion as the Gunners battled to get back into the game.



The 28-year-old free agent pointedly said Arsenal fans shouldn't have to put up with this level of performance and suggested the club should be wound up.



"Let's dissolve Arsenal with immediate effect," Frimpong tweeted.



He added in his next post: "Fans deserve way better than this crap."



Despite being down to ten men, Arsenal battled to get an equaliser in the final minutes but couldn't breach Sean Dyche's stubborn Burnley defence.



The result sees Arsenal languishing in 15th position on the Premier League table after 12 matches, with the club 12 points behind leaders and bitter rivals Tottenham.



Frimpong has been a regular critic of the Gunners on social media since he left the club in 2014 to join Barnsley.



The Ghanaian joined Arsenal in 2001, spent 10 years at the club's academy before joining the first team and making his Premier League debut against Newcastle in 2011.



He only managed 16 appearances for the North London club as he was sent out on three unsuccessful loan spells to Wolves, Charlton Athletic and Fulham.



After joining Barnsley, Frimpong had stints in the Russian Premier League with Ufa and Arsenal Tula, before a short spell in Sweden with AFC Eskilstuna.



His last club was Ermis Aradippou in Cyprus during the 2017-18 season and he has remained club-less ever since.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.