Sell Thomas Partey now - Aston Villa legend tells Arsenal

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Aston Villa winger, Gabriel Agbonlahor has advanced an argument for the sale of Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey by Arsenal.



Gabby Agbonlahor explains that Arsenal must take the hard decision of parting company with the 30-year-old due to a duplexity of factors.



Agbonlahor holds that Partey’s injury record which has in his view seen him miss nearly half of Arsenal games since he joined plus his age should be enough reasons for Arsenal to part company with him.



Agbonlahor motioned on TalkSport Radio that Arsenal will be making a decision with long-term benefits if they decide to sell Thomas Partey.



“I would let Partey go. In some games he’s poor, in some games, he’s very good, and in some games, he is injured. When you sit down and work it out, is he giving you more than 50% of a season of his best football? “If I was Arsenal I’d sell him if the money’s right. I think they were trying during the summer.



“I would look at a long-term replacement because as much as he’s a good player, the injuries will just get worse the older he gets.”



The Ghanaian has been out of action for a while due to a knee injury he sustained in the first week of September. The injury has seen Partey miss games against Fulham, Manchester United, Everton, PSV, and Tottenham Hotspur.



In his absence, Arsenal have won three and drew two of their last five games with new signing Declan Rice playing the lone pivot role.



Unfortunately, Rice picked up an injury during the stalemate against Spurs and will undergo an assessment to determine the degree of the injury.



Arsenal's injury woes continue with the addition of Rice taking the list to five players.



The Gunners have Manchester City, Chelsea, and Sevilla on their schedule for October.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.









KPE