Select eight venues for all GPL matches – Bashir Hayford tells GFA

Sports News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Head coach of Legon Cities, Bashiru Hayford has advised the Ghana Football Association to select eight venues for all Ghana Premier League matches to end intimidation.



In the ongoing season, referees and coaches have complained about how they are treated by supporters during matchdays at some venues.



However, according to the former Asante Kotoko coach, in order to put issues regarding intimidation to bed, the domestic football governing body must select about eight particular venues for clubs to play their matches there.



The Royals in their matchday 18 fixture against Berekum Chelsea lost 2-1 and Bashiru Hayford who was not happy with officiating has blamed fans for intimidating the referee.



At the post-match conference, Hayford revealed the home fans threatened to attack referee Selorm Yao Bless if they do not win the game.



In spite of that, he has suggested to the FA to settle on some venues where all matches will be played to end these kinds of intimidations.



“These kinds of intimidations is not the best, I will advise the FA to settle on about eight particular venues so that all the clubs will play their matches there, no one will be favoured to play at their comfort zones because this kind of intimidations does not help our game at all” he said.