Select Black Stars players wisely - Wilberforce Mfum to Chris Hughton

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legendary Ghanaian football player Wilberforce Mfum has offered valuable advice to Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, urging him to carefully select players for Ghana’s squad in the upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations campaign.



Mfum, a key figure in Ghana's 1963 AFCON-winning team, emphasized the importance of avoiding the inclusion of inactive players in the national team. He argued that those lacking regular playtime at the club level should not take precedence over eager local players who are ready to contribute their best to the country.



During Happy FM’s Celebrating Our Heroes event, Mfum candidly expressed his concerns, stating, "There are some players who play in the second division but they get to play for the national team. When you look at the standards, you will realize that they are in bad form.



"If the officials at GFA or the coaches are the ones making the selection, the press has to say it. Because the squad I see now is not good."



The football icon further voiced his disappointment with the Black Stars' recent performance against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup Qualifier.



He stressed that the team is not living up to its reputation as an African football powerhouse and called for a more serious approach to training.



"Recently when the team played in Kumasi, if you watched carefully you will ask yourself if this is indeed the Black Stars. They should be serious at training," Mfum remarked.



Known for his powerful shots that could tear through a goal net, Mfum, nicknamed Mfum 'atete,' recounted his illustrious career, which included leading Ghana to victory in the 1963 African Cup of Nations final with two goals scored.





Wilberforce "Willie" Mfum has a message for the current GFA, Black Stars players and the coach. #CelebratingOurHeroes#HappySports#HappyGhana pic.twitter.com/7SBg0xYhBd — Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) December 13, 2023

