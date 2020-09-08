Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Seek the wellbeing of main actors in football first – Referee Owusu Mensah tells Ghana FA

File Photo: The Ghana Football Association

Retired referee Eric Owusu Mensah has supported the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) chief Joe Debrah’s admonishing of the Ghana FA of their expending after congress approved allowances and monetary benefits to Ghana FA President and the Executive Council.



According to the Kumasi-based referee, the Ghana FA must prioritize the main actors of the game at the expense of their personal interest.



Speaking on Nhyira Power Sports on Monday, referee Mensah expressed dissatisfaction over poor attention given to referees and other stakeholders of the game.



"The GFA hierarchy must make sure the main architects of the game are in satisfaction before they enjoy from the revenue accrued by them," he said.



"They cannot enjoy whiles clubs, players and referees suffer.



"When a referee makes a trip to officiate a match and earns GH 900 with all expenses inclusive, but an Executive Council member takes GH 1800 for sitting at a meeting where there is no risk whatsoever is not right."



Referee Mensah also believes the welfare or wellbeing of clubs and players who are the main stakeholders in the game must be paramount to the Ghana FA.



"How many of these Executive Council Members have slept in a hotel that costs less than GH¢200? The clubs make fans troop to the stadium to watch games but they are suffering." he added



RAG President Joe Debrah is advocating the Ghana FA to increase the remuneration of referees once they have enough money to spend on the President and the Executive Council.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.