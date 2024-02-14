See the massive security presence at 'Save Ghana Football' demonstration

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

There is a heavy police presence at the 'Save Ghana Football' demonstration to protect lives and properties.



Ghanaian football enthusiasts, journalists, and other stakeholders are marching to the Ghana Football Association's headquarters in Osu, Accra.



The protest is a reaction to the Black Stars' dreadful performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Ghana exited the competition's group stage with no wins, two draws, and a defeat.



Some Ghanaians believe the Black Stars' recent performance shows a decline in Ghana football. In that regard, some top journalists secured a police permit for the demonstration on February 1, 2023, to help stakeholders come together and vent their frustrations towards the GFA.



The conveners include Countryman Songo, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Veronica Commey, and Saddick Adams.





