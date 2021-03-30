See the heartwarming picture of ‘footballer’ Akufo-Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

The narrative about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s connection with sports has focused largely on his association with boxing where he attempted a career at a young age.



The Nima-born Akufo-Addo as per reports and photos tried pugilism at a very early stage of his life.



But what is not known to many people is that, aside from boxing, the young Akufo-Addo was also a footballer.



On the occasion of his 77th birthday, a photo of the young William Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with his teammates has surfaced online.



So good was Akufo-Addo that he was not just a member of the school team of Lancing College but part of the first eleven.



In the heartwarming photo, Akufo-Addo who happens to be the only black man in the team has his arms fold and spotted afro hair.



The President is known to be a die-hard Tottenham fan and with a soft spot for Kumasi Asante Kotoko



