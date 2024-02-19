See photos of Memphis Depay’s star-studded party in Madrid

Sports News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dutch footballer of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay, had some football superstars grace his 30th birthday dinner on February 14, 2024 in Madrid.



Notable footballers spotted at the dinner include Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rudiger, Vinicius, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Axel Witsel, and Paul Pogba.



Nigerian Afrobeat star, Davido was also present and was gifted a Rolex watch by Depay.



Davido took to his Instagram story to show gratitude to Depay for his kind gesture, stating that he is for once at the receiving end of a gift.



“Bought me a Rolex on his own birthday!!! I never receive gifts, I’ve always been the one to gift people! I love and appreciate you Memphis Depay,” he wrote.



Memphis Depay turned thirty on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, and held a birthday dinner on Wednesday.



The winger currently plays for Atletico Madrid. He is having a decent campaign despite playing second fiddle to Alvaro Maorata.



He has scored 7 goals and provided 2 assists in 20 matches in all competitions this season.







Memphis Depay invited a lot of people to celebrate his 30th birthday. ????????????



Davido, Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rudiger, Vinicius, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Paul Pogba all came to Depay’s party. ????



Not to mention his Atletico teammates. ✨ pic.twitter.com/Bbo12BB5kc — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) February 19, 2024

EE/EK