See photos of Kenpong and three Kenpong Football Academy players who are on trial at Bastia

Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) the owner and bankroller of Kenpong Football Academy is currently in France with three players from his academy who are undergoing trials at FC Bastia in France.



Kenpong travelled with Richard Okyere, Bossman Debra and Abdul Razak Nuhu to France last week to commence their trials with expectations rife that the three heavily talented players will impress and earn permanent deals.



Richard Okyere, a poised midfielder with an eye for precision, Bossman Afirim Debra, a forward player brimming with raw talent, and Abdul Razak Nuhu, a stalwart defender with an unwavering resolve are determined to impress.



The trial is the first in a series of foreign training programmes offered to augment the local training for players of the Academy.



The trip forms part of the programme for the further development of players that will add value for their eventual transfer abroad.



Kenpong who has been very supportive of players of his academy and the players in question is in France with them to guide and inspire them to excel.



