See photos of Black Stars as they begin camping in Morocco

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have begun camping in Morocco ahead of their friendly games with Nigeria and Uganda later this month.



Of the 26-man squad named by head coach Otto Addo, 13 players have reported to camp. The players include Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Andre Ayew, Tariq Lamptey, Antoine Semnyo, Kassim Nuhu (late call-up), Abdul Samed Salis, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Patrick Kpozo, Seidu Alidu, Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew and Denis Odoi.



The rest of the squad is expected to land in Morocco as Otto Addo expects a full team on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.



In photos shared by the Ghana Football Association's page on Facebook, the players engaged in some light work as they stretched out their muscles.



The Black Stars will face Nigeria at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco on Friday, March 22, 2024. The game will be Ghana's first match since drawing 2-2 against Mozambique in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in January 2024.



They will wrap up their international break in a game against Uganda on March 26 at Stade de Marrakech.





See photos of the Black Stars in the camp below









EE/DO