See photos and videos of Sammy Kuffour's high-class East Legon school

Sports News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian footballer, Samuel Osei Kuffour, is the proud owner of the Godiva International School located in the prime East Legon area of Accra.



The school, which was founded by the retired Black Stars player in 2019, has gained popularity in the community due to its impressive facilities including a swimming pool and beach playground.



On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the former Bayern Munich player led students of the school to make generous donation to the Dzorwulu Special School.



His investments and philanthropic activities have cemented his status as one of Ghana's most respected footballers.



Kuffour’s investment in education comes as no big surprise as he has proven to be one of the best Ghanaian business moguls after hanging his boots.



The former Bayern Munich international who invested much of his wealth into businesses owns some of the luxurious mansions, and estate properties at East Legon a widely known enclave which is the abode for the high class in Ghana.



Despite granting several interviews about the businesses he owns, Samuel Osei Kuffour has rather decided to keep his school away from the public.



The school which was founded by the former Black Stars player was established in 2019. It's one of the fastest-growing schools in the community.



See pictures and videoes from Kuffour’s school below







JNA/KPE