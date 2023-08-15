See photo of the first-ever football kit to be worn by a Ghanaian club

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Rainbow for Hearts of Oak and red for Asante Kotoko. These are the colors that Ghana’s most decorated clubs are identified.



For fans of Asante Kotoko, the red color means nothing but blood, sweat, and the fighting spirit of Asanteman. These values are what they expect from anyone who is privileged enough to don the colors of the great Asante Kotoko.



Victory, peace, and happiness are what the rainbow colors represent to the Hearts of Oak fraternity. In the view of the hard-core supporters of the great Oak family, any player who wears the jersey embraces these expectations and delivers them on a consistent basis.



Whiles these colors mean a lot to supporters of these clubs, only a handful are aware of how their clubs to came to settle on these kits as their jerseys.



The journey to Ghanaian clubs and national teams wearing kits is an interesting one that has now been pieced together in a book co-authored by Abdul Rashid Zakari and Kow Akyen Sackey.



In the book titled “The Chronicles of The Black Stars Jersey”, the authors take readers on a journey of how Ghana football particularly national teams went from wearing regular outfits for football games to being kitted by globally-acclaimed manufacturers.



In the book is the story of Ghana’s first-ever football club, Cape Coast Excelsior, and how they became the club in the country to wear football jerseys.



Cape Coast Excelsior team with members culled from the Cape Coast Government Boys School was the first football team in Ghana known to have worn a jersey. They were adequately kitted with jerseys, socks, football boots and caps. The jerseys were colored with red and yellow stripes







