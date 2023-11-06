See lovely photo of Razak Pimpong and his wife as they celebrate 16th wedding anniversary

Sports News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's 2006 World Cup star, Razak Pimpong, and his wife, Betina Engholm have celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary.



The significant milestone was shared by former GFA spokesperson, Saanie Daara, on social media.



Razak Pimpong also shared a heartfelt message to mark his wedding anniversary with his wife on social media.



In a post on Facebook, the ex-player said, "16 years of marriage today. Keep on being you and thanks for allowing me to be me, Love you, Betina Engholm."



Pimpong and Betina are blessed with children after 16 years of marriage.



Malik Pimpong who is one of their children is a footballer. He joined his father's former club, FC Midtjylland at the start of the year, 2023.



Razak Pimpong is fondly remembered for his outstanding performances on the world stage with the Black Stars.



He won a key penalty that saw Stephen Appiah score to help the Black Stars beat USA 2-1 at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.



He also played for Ghana at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. The former Great Olympics player is now the manager of Aulum IF.









JNA/KPE