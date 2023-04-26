You are here: HomeSports2023 04 26Article 1755491

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

See list of 14 participating teams in the 2022/23 Beach Soccer League

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

The (GFA) has announced the launch of the 2022/23 Beach Soccer League in Accra. The (GFA) has announced the launch of the 2022/23 Beach Soccer League in Accra.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the launch of the 2022/23 Beach Soccer League in Accra.

Fourteen clubs have registered to compete in the league, which is set to begin on the weekend of May 27-28, 2023.

The event which took place at the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday brought together leaders of the GFA and representatives of the 14 participating clubs.

The Ghana Football Association will pay an amount of GHc10,000 to each of the participating clubs before the start of the season to help them prepare.

Here is the list of the 14 participating teams in the 2022/23 Beach Soccer League:

Sunset Sports Keta Beach Soccer Club

Havedzi Mighty Warriors

Sea Sharks Beach Soccer Club

Teshie United Beach Soccer Club

Ada Assurance Beach Soccer Club

Loyoca Beach Soccer Club

Nungua Beach Soccer Club

Dansoman Beach Soccer Club

Cheetah Beach Soccer Club

Ocean Stars Tegbi Beach Soccer Club

Kedzi Beach Soccer Club

Senya Sharks Beach Soccer Club

Okere Rangers Beach Soccer Club

Vodza Beach Soccer Club