See list of 14 participating teams in the 2022/23 Beach Soccer League

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the launch of the 2022/23 Beach Soccer League in Accra.



Fourteen clubs have registered to compete in the league, which is set to begin on the weekend of May 27-28, 2023.



The event which took place at the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday brought together leaders of the GFA and representatives of the 14 participating clubs.



The Ghana Football Association will pay an amount of GHc10,000 to each of the participating clubs before the start of the season to help them prepare.



Here is the list of the 14 participating teams in the 2022/23 Beach Soccer League:



Sunset Sports Keta Beach Soccer Club



Havedzi Mighty Warriors



Sea Sharks Beach Soccer Club



Teshie United Beach Soccer Club



Ada Assurance Beach Soccer Club



Loyoca Beach Soccer Club



Nungua Beach Soccer Club



Dansoman Beach Soccer Club



Cheetah Beach Soccer Club



Ocean Stars Tegbi Beach Soccer Club



Kedzi Beach Soccer Club



Senya Sharks Beach Soccer Club



Okere Rangers Beach Soccer Club



Vodza Beach Soccer Club