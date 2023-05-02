See heartwarming photo of ex-president Kufuor and Samuel Inkoom's son

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Former Black Stars player, Samuel Inkoom, has shared a heartwarming photo of his son meeting former Ghana president, John Agyekum Kufuor.



Inkoom, who currently plays for Hearts of Oak, expressed his joy at his son meeting the former president and the inspiration his son drew from that opportunity.



The footballer emphasized that such special occasions can help guide children towards greatness and expressed his gratitude to the former President for the opportunity.



"Fathers are great blessings; from them, we have the opportunity of being guided and directed towards the path of greatness. My Son had the pleasure and opportunity of meeting Former President Kuffour, and that means a lot to him. A Big thanks to His Excellency the Former President," the player wrote on social media.



Inkoom, who currently plays for Accra Hearts of Oak, has had a successful career both locally and internationally.



He started his professional career at Hasaacas and joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko before moving on to play for several European teams such as FC Basel, Dnipro, and Antalyaspor.



During his time at Kotoko, Inkoom was a key player and helped the team win the Ghana Premier League title.



His impressive performances earned him a call-up to the Black Stars, where he represented Ghana in two FIFA World Cups and several AFCON tournaments.



Former President Kufuor, on the other hand, has been involved in the sport in various capacities. He once served as the board chair of Asante Kotoko.





