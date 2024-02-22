See first photo of Asamoah Gyan and Bawumia after manifesto appointment

Sports News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

A photo of legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has emerged hours after he (Gyan) was confirmed as a member of Bawumia's manifesto committee.



Asamoah Gyan was named as a member of the manifesto committee for Dr Bawumia's presidential bid on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.



As the chair of the youth and sports sub-committee, Gyan has been tasked with using his expertise to generate ideas and plans for sports development and the growth of the Ghanaian youth.



Earlier this month, Gyan was spotted at the UPSA auditorium where Dr Bawumia delivered his first economic address as the flagbearer of the NPP.



Already, the former Sunderland striker has made a social media post, hinting at what informed his political decision.



