Sports News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

See beautiful photo of Gyakie with former Manchester United player Jessie Lingard

Ghanaian songstress, Jackline Acheampong professionally known as Gyakie has shared an adorable picture with ex-Manchester United winger Jessie Lingard.

The RandB and Afro-Fusion artistes shared a selfie picture of herself and the player on Twitter while using a football emoji as a caption.

The tweet has generated reactions from some Ghanaians who were seemingly surprised by the picture. Gyakie, who is mostly based in the UK, is currently working on her soon-to-release album.

She performed at the Rave concert in Germany over the weekend, a show that was headlined by Ghanaian hip-pop artiste Black Sherif.

Meanwhile, Lingard is a free agent after he was released by Nottingham Forest at the end of the 2022/2023 campaign.

The winger drew strong interest from some Major League Soccer sides but there were no official bids as he is currently without a club.




