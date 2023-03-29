Second edition of HD+ Kids Armwrestling' competition to hit five regions

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The HD+ Kids Armwrestling' competition, the flagship armwrestling competition for second-cycle institutions in the country has been expanded to five regions.



This was disclosed by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) and SES HD PLUS during the launch of the second edition of the program on Monday, March 27, 2023.



Delivering a speech during the launch, Charles Osei Assibey, the President of GAF disclosed that the competition will be held in senior high schools in the Greater Accra, Bono, Western, Ashanti, and Eastern regions.



He stated that the final of the competition which will be its climax will be held in the region deemed by the organizers to have been an outstanding host during the first round.



Charles Osei Assibey who is also the President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation commended HD Plus for staying on as partners of the competition which seeks to inspire students in second-cycle institutions to embrace armwrestling.



He disclosed that the purpose of the competition is to discover talents and turn them into Olympic medal winners for the country.



Osei Abbey added that the Ghana Armwrestling Federation has over 19 sellable and community and organization-centered competitions which should be appealing to the corporate world.



“Season I was three regions plus the final, season II is going to be five regions plus a final. So we will do the Bono and Ahafo Regions, Eastern Region, Western Region, Greater Accra Region, and Ashanti Region. After all this round-robin we settle on a region to host the final,” he said.



Adelaide Ahovy Abbiw-Williams, the Chief Executive Officer of SES HD PLUS, who are the leading satellite broadcast service provider in the country announced that the total prize money of the program which was GH₵70,000 in the first season has shot up to GH₵200,000.



She added that the prize money for the overall winner has also jumped from GH₵2,500 to GH₵3,000.



