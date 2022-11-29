Second edition of Africa Basketball Festival set for December 23

Basketball of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: RITE Sports

Basketball is one of the most loved and patronized games in Ghana. This is a result of many exciting basketball programs like the annual High School competition dubbed Sprite Ball Championship, UPAC Basketball for Universities, and the longest-running league, the Accra Basketball League.



As Ghana prepares to receive travelers to the country this December, RITE Sports is staging the second edition of Africa Basketball Festival, a lifestyle event that merges the game of basketball with music and fashion on Friday, December 23rd at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra from 5 pm.



In 2019, the maiden edition of the Africa Basketball Festival saw a game between Accra All-Star vs Tema All-Star with other exciting activities. After a 2-year break as a result of COVID-19, the 2022 edition of the Africa Basketball Festival, in partnership with Beyond The Return Office, will have four countries playing in the basketball game- Ghana, Nigeria, France, and United States.



Even before the debate on Ghana Jollof vs Nigeria Jollof is settled, the two West African nations will engage this time on the basketball court. Who wins?



Top and budding fashion brands will showcase their apparel on the Red Carpet on the court while some of Ghana’s top entertainers will serve patrons with back-to-back hits and top Ghanaian DJs entertain fans with the best trending songs.



“As Ghana has become the destination for party lovers every December for the past 4years, we have noticed none of the events organized during the festive season has sporting elements and as leaders in basketball promotion in Ghana, we saw the need to create a platform for basketball lovers to enjoy the beautiful game while enjoying some good musical performances by top artistes and also catch the new trends in fashion during the fashion exhibition. This event will take place in Ghana for a couple of years but will travel through the African continent in future”, said Yaw Sakyi, CEO of RITE Sports.



He added that “The Africa Basketball Festival will in the coming years add many African teams for the basketball game, fashion brands from different countries and musicians from different countries to entertain fans”.