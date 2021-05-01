Second batch of License D coaching course ends in Tamale

Sports News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The Ghana FA License D Coaching Course for the second batch of coaches in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale, has come to end.



The training wrapped up a two-week intensive course for coaches as the Ghana FA embarks on a conscious effort of developing grassroot football.



The second batch of the trainees who were 32 in number ended their exercise on Friday bringing the total number of trained coaches to 62.



Thirty coaches took part in the first training program before the second batch ended the whose session on Friday.



Head of Ghana FA Coaching Educators, Professor Mintah supervised the two-week exercise with Maxwell Konadu, Baba Nuhu Malam and Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko as instructors.



The team will move to the Ashanti Region for a similar exercise which will last for almost a month due to the number of applicants.