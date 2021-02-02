Tennis News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

Second Serve Tennis Shop supports TPG National Ranking Tour

The weeklong tournament will be hosted at the National Tennis Center

Second Serve Tennis Shop; a subsidiary of Tennis Foundation Ghana on Monday donated a carton and half of tennis balls to the Tennis Professionals of Ghana for the 2021 National Ranking Tour 1.



In an interview with ghanatennis.org; manager of Second Serve Tennis Shop Mr. Michael Sekyere said, "we are extremely passionate about young people and opportunities that help them develop. The National Ranking tournament is a great platform we can associate with to ensure young people can play good tennis and eventually go on to win big laurels at major international competitions for themselves and our country Ghana."



"We look forward to a tough and exciting competition with players from around the country going into battle against each other on the courts," he added.



Receiving the balls, Secretary of TPG Giovanni Adinyira said, "we very grateful to Second Serve for the continuous support towards our Association (TPG)."



