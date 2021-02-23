Soccer News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Sebastian Barnes insists he is solution to Hearts of Oak coaching role

Ex-Ghana international player Sebastian Barnes

Ex-Ghana international player Sebastian Barnes has set his eyes on the vacant coaching role of Accra Hearts of Oak saying he is the solution to the Phobians.



Barnes played for Hearts of Oak between 1991-1995 and was a member of the Ghana team that participated in the 1991 and 1993 FIFA World U17 Championships.



"I am the only solution for Hearts of Oaks, Matimatical!." Barnes wrote on his Facebook page.



The Phobians are looking to appoint a substantive head coach following the resignation of Serbian trainer Kosta Papic.



Barnes has previously managed the U17 side of Bayer Leverkusen and is a UEFA License B holder.



The 44-year-old played for German sides Leverkusen, FSV Mainz 05, VfL Hamm/Sieg and American side Orlando Sundogs.