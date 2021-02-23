Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Sebastian Barnes eyes Hearts of Oak coaching job

Former Ghana international, Sebastian Barnes has set his sights on the vacant Accra Hearts of Oak coaching job following the exit of Serbian trainer Kosta Papic.



The Phobians were hit with the resignation of three of their technical team members including head coach Kosta Papic who sighted some irregularities impeding his performance at the club.



However, Barnes who played for Accra Hearts of Oak between 1991 and 1995 has expressed his readiness for the job, saying he is the only solution to the club's problem.



“I'm the only solution for Hearts Of Oak,” he posted on his Facebook page.



The 44-year-old was a member of the Ghana team that participated in the 1991 and 1993 FIFA World U-17 Championships.



Barnes, who holds the UEFA License B certificate has previously managed the U-17 side of Bayer Leverkusen.



The club is in search of a substantive coach following Papic’s exit.