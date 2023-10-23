Seats vandalized, players pelted with stone as violence returns to Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Hooliganism, after a long while, has returned to the Ghana Premier League with three centres experiencing some unpleasant scenes.



The country's top-flight football had gone two seasons without major issues of hooliganism although the act was recurrent in the lower-tier leagues.



The destructive behaviour made a return on matchday 6 of 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League as supporters got out of character and caused damages at some venues.



Asante Kotoko fans vandalise seats at Dr Kwame Kyei Stadium



Angry Asante Kotoko fans vandalized their stand at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in reaction to a controversial call by the referee during their 2-2 draw against Nations FC.



The Kotoko fans began throwing bottles on the pitch when referee Abdul Latif Qadir awarded the home side a penalty in stoppage while Kotoko were leading 2-1.



The fans' agitation and protest halted the game for a while. Kotoko manager Prosper Ogum Narteh along with some team officials had to calm the fans down before they stopped throwing objects for the penalty to be effected at their end of the park.



Scenes at the Dr. Kwame Kyei sports complex. Kotoko fans destroying the seats and throwing objects on the pitch. Matches finishes Nations Fc 2-2 Kotoko.



Aduana Stars fans were caught in the act as a viral video shows the home fans throwing stones at the Olympic players.At the moment, it is unknown what triggered the fans' destructive behaviour during the game on Sunday, October 22, 2023.Despite the fan's violence, the game proceeded with Aduana securing a comprehensive 3-1 win.Following their draw against Karela United in Tamale, the Bofoakwa Tano squad was smuggled into a Police coach to avoid any attack by the home fans.The Green and White took to Twitter to express appreciation to the Ghana Police Service for ensuring their safety.The Ghana Football Association could launch an investigation into the said incidents and clubs who would be found guilty will be punished. However, the body is yet to react.EE/KPE