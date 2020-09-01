Soccer News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Scottish giants Celtic FC to swoop for Ghana winger Christian Atsu from Newcastle United

Ghana Black Stars winger Christian Atsu

Scottish champions Celtic FC are interested in signing Ghana international Christian Atsu this summer, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



Celtic have inquired into the availability of the Newcastle United winger and ready to sign him before the transfer window shuts.



This is the second time the Hoops have been linked with the Black Stars winger as a deal was mooted last January.



The lightning-quick star has just one year left on his contract which will expire in June 2021.



Atsu made 23 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle last season where he failed to score a single goal but provided five assists.



The Magpies are ready to listen to offers for the 28-year-old who seem not to be part of Steve Bruce's plans for the 2020/2021 campaign.





