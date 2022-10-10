Scored 1, conceded 13: Hearts of Oak's last three away record in CAF competitions

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Accra Hearts of Oak have had embarrassing outings in their last three away games in CAF interclub competitions.



The Phobians have been battered and humiliated in the said matches, conceding a whooping 13 goals and scoring only one goal.



Among the three big defeats, one came in the CAF Champions League playoffs, while the remaining two came in the CAF Confederations Cup.



With regards to the teams faced, Hearts lost two of the three matches against North African sides - Wydad Casablanca and JS Saoura and the other came against West African side, Real Bamako.



The Wydad Casablanca debacle



Wydad Casablanca eliminated Hearts of Oak from the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League, beating the Ghanaian side 6-2 on aggregate.



After suffering a 1-0 loss in the first leg in Accra, Wydad annihilated the Phobains 6-1 in the return encounter in Morocco.



The Saoura mess



Hearts of Oak, after losing to Wydad, dropped to the Confederations Cup where they faced Algerian side JS Saoura.



Hearts won the first leg 2-0 at home and lost 4-0 in the second leg to exit the competition.



The Real Bamako shock



Hearts of Oak made a return to the CAF Confederations Cup after winning the domestic league cup in Ghana in the 2021/2022 season.



As a one-time champion of the Confederations Cup, the Ghanaian giants were one of the seeded clubs.



Hearts faced the Malian side, Real Bamako, who eliminated the Senegalese side, AS Douanes.



Real Bamako stunned Hearts of Oak, beating them 3-0 in the first leg on Saturday, October 9, 2022, in Mali.



The return encounter is set for Sunday, October 16, 2022.



