Sports News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Schlupp scores for Palace to deny Tottenham three points at Selhurst

Ghana International Jeffrey Schlupp

Jeffrey Schlupp scored a late goal for Crystal Palace to deny Tottenham Hotspur all three points at the Selhurst Park in the English Premier League.



Jose Mourinho’s men were marching towards victory when Kane put Spurs ahead on Sunday afternoon, but the Ghanaian denied them the victory to end the game 1-1.



Harry Kane and Son combined once again for the former to give Spurs the lead in the 23rd minute after a beautiful exchange of passes between Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele.



Eberechi Eze sent in a beautiful free-kick into the penalty area that Hugo Lloris couldn’t punch to safety, the 27-year-old was the quickest to react and tapped it in from close range in the 81st minute to deny Spurs the win.



It was Schlupp’s first goal of the season as he lasted the entire 90-minutes of the game.



Compatriot Jordan Ayew was an unused substitute in the afternoon.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.