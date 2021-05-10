Schlupp excited to have played a part in Crystal Palace's win over Sheffield United

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp was excited to have played a part in Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Sheffield United.



Palace secured their safety ticket against Sheffield United with four games left in the season, and Schlupp sees this as part of a solid finish to the season.



"First of all, it was a good performance," he told Palace TV. "We wanted to come and come in on the front foot, press high up the pitch and I felt we did that well."



"We created chances and managed to score two goals as well. We obviously want to finish the season off well and I think, looking at the last few games, we've started well here and want to keep that going."



"I've had a bit of a stop/start season. I've kept fit, I want to keep fit and I've had to be a bit patient - coming back from injury, obviously getting my fitness up. I'm happy to have got through 70 minutes today and hopefully I can get some more minutes and some more starts under my belt to finish the season off strongly," he concluded.



The 28-year-old played a role in Palace survival, he made 23 appearances for the Eagles and scored two goals.