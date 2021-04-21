Schalke team manager Gerald Asamoah disappointed after Bundesliga relegation

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Schalke O4 team manager Gerald Asamoah has spoken about his disappointments after the German club suffered relegation following defeat to Arminia Bielefield on Tuesday.



The Royal Blues will be dropping to the Bundesliga II for the first time since 1988 after a torrid campaign in the 2020/21 season.



Fabian Klos' 50th-minute strike condemned the 2011 UEFA Champions League semifinals to the second tier.



"I don't feel good and I can imagine how Schalke fans are crying in front of the TV right now," said tearful Schalke team manager Gerald Asamoah.



"We knew what was coming, but when you realize that it's come to this, it's tough."



"We're all disappointed and each of us must question ourselves," added the former Germany striker.



Schalke O4 will honour the remaining three matches in the Bundesliga before heading to the Bundesliga II next season.



This is the third time in the club's history that they have suffered relegation.