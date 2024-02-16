SaveGhanaFootball: NPP’s Jennifer Queen descends on Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jennifer Queen, a Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for the resignation of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku.



According to Queen, there are instances of deficit in Okraku's leadership, especially in the area of mismanagement and conflict of interest.



Her comments come in the wake of a recent demonstration led by some top sports journalists, who led hundreds to march through Accra under the 'Save Ghana Football' banner.



The protest sought a restructuring of Ghana football following the disappointing performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.



Speaking on a panel discussion on UTV’s Adekye Nsroma programme on February 15, 2024, she alleged that a significant number of GFA employees are affiliated with the president's football club.



She highlighted concerns about the appointment of individuals from Okraku's team to key positions within the association.



"The government spent 3 million out of the 8 million dollars budgeted for the AFCON, and how many points did we get? It got to a time Kurt Okraku was wearing an engagement dress and dancing to Black Sherif's song symbolizing that he doesn’t care," she said.



She continued: “His administrator is someone who is taking care of his team, his financial person is also from his football team. Nobody holds anything against anybody…football brings us together, when there is a football match, you don't hear anything about politics, even armed robbers surrender their weapons and watch football.



"So, can't the Sports Ministry do anything about him bringing his own people into the GFA? Don't they have a committee that can deal with that? It is high time we hold people responsible for the things that they do.



“He should go and sit home because if people demonstrate against you more often, it affects your integrity," she added.





AM/SARA