Save Ghana Football from corrupt, incompetent people - Nana Aba Anamoah

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah, has asserted that Ghana football ought to be saved from alleged dishonest and corrupt officials and journalists.



In a tweet made on, February 14, 2024, she alleged that the football space is dominated by 'greedy, selfish, incompetent and corrupt' individuals.



"From some greedy, selfish, incompetent and corrupt football officials and some unprofessional, corrupt sports journalists," she wrote on X in a quoted reply to a #SaveGhanaFootball tweet.



Nana Aba Anamoah has been in and around the Ghana football circles since 2018. The media personality is a football enthusiast and a staunch Manchester United and Great Olympics fan.



She previously held the role of Head of Marketing, Sponsorship and Branding for Great Olympics.



The 'Save Ghana Football' demonstration came off peacefully on February 14, 2024, with many Ghanaians showing up and walking through the streets of Accra with their placards to register their displeasure at the FA and government.



At the end of the protest, the convenors submitted a 15-point petition to Parliament, suggesting ways to turn around the country's football fortunes.





