Save Ghana Football Demo: Read the 15-point petition presented to Parliament by the demonstrators

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ultimate goal of the 'Save Ghana Football' protest is to cause the government and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to reform and restructure Ghana Football to ensure that the sport returns to the lofty standards it once had.



In that regard, organizers of the protest presented a petition to the government, parliament and the GFA Following the peaceful demonstration on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



The conveners outlined fifteen recommendations that they believe, if followed effectively, would enable Ghana to experience an upturn in football growth and achieve the country's desire to reach the summit of football.



Below are the 15 points they presented to Parliament:



1. Develop a National Football Policy



This policy if properly developed, with proper consultation and inputs will serve as a direct guiding principle or the fulcrum around which our football will revolve.





2. Institute A Commission of Enquiry



A Commission of enquiries and investigations, akin to the Dzamefe Commission, must be established to probe the factors contributing to the poor performance of the National Teams, including administrative, coaching, and player-related issues. Specific terms of reference must be provided, and a Government white paper issued accordingly.





3. Accountability



There is a pressing need for accountability for individuals and entities responsible for the disbursement and utilization of the $10.5m prize money received from our World Cup participation in Qatar 2022, the $8.5 million budget guides us in future tournaments and our participation.





4. Dissolution of the search committee's report on the appointment of a new Black Stars coach



After three successive failed major tournament campaigns in three years, it is evident that Ghana's football problems go beyond the appointment of coaches.



The search committee tasked to look for a new coach for the Black Stars report must be discarded immediately, pending the review of the technical report, the investigation into the issues that calumniated the horror show, management of the team, personnel, medical report and challenges that bedevilled the team.



5. Disbandment of Management Committees



The National Teams Management Committees have become an avenue for rewarding members of the GFA and their assigns with promises of travel and allowance. Thus, there are no criteria for selecting members for these management committees. Besides, the competencies of some of the members are highly questionable.



We recommend that, due to the palpable ineffectiveness of the management committees, the practice must be scrubbed. In its place, we propose the establishment of a 'National Teams Board' that will be responsible for the management of all national teams. This board must be a three-member board with a National Team's coordinator as a member.



This would reduce the number of committees and build a robust system, of governance for all the national teams. The National Team board would directly work hand in hand with the various backroom staff to uphold the highest standards required of Ghanaian football.





6. Lack of player development



The development of Juvenile Football is the bedrock of success for all football nations. Over the years, Ghana has chalked remarkable success at Juvenile and youth competitions at the continental and global levels. The transition of these successes to significant achievements at the senior level however remains nonexistent.



Talents unearthed at the juvenile level, unfortunately, fell off without a deliberate succession plan to integrate them into the various age groups.



Since 2017, no National Male Team at the youth level or developmental stage of football has qualified for the World Cup. This has greatly hindered Ghana's Football developmental process.



There is evidence of conflict-of-interest situations in the call of youth players with members of the current GFA administrators and or clubs associated with the leadership. The resultant effect, in the long run, is various teams show up on the global stage and depleted Black Stars.





7. Structural reforms



Structural reforms must be introduced at the GFA to ensure transparency, accountability, and good corporate governance, thereby improving financial management and enhancing professionalism in football administration.



We recommend that, effective immediately, the Government order the agency responsible for sports in Ghana, the Ministry of National Sports Authority (NSA) to sign the FIFA Standard Corporation Agreement to ensure that the government can get involved in the organization, technical direction, administration and the financing of football without the usual FIFA interference rhetoric.



8. National team funding



It is public knowledge, of the level of financial investment the Government of Ghana, takes into the National Teams. We are however of the view that the mode of investment is wrong. Substantial sums of taxpayers' monies only go into the Black Stars' friendly games, and tournaments at the expense of other National teams and sectors of the sport.



It is quite astonishing the manner in which several Sports Ministers continue to approve unconscionable budgets prepared by the GFA for the Black Stars campaigns without proper scrutiny.



We suggest that the GFA collaborate with the National Sports Authority in the preparation of tournament or game budgets, as the NSA is the body mandated by Law, to undertake such exercise.





9. Invest in grass-root development



Government must invest massively in school sports, technical development, infrastructure and grassroots football.





10. Domestic competition



The success of every Football Federation is measured by the strength of its domestic competitions. The Ghana Premier League and other competitions are in a very deplorable state. When organized well, it has the propensity of boosting the local economy opportunities for thousands of Ghanaians.



As a matter of urgency, the government must endeavour to invest in the local league, through infrastructure development and also engage state and parasternal agencies to sponsor the leagues. An agreement should be reached between organizers of the league, club owners and such state agencies to have an oversight role in the use of these monies to ensure transparency at all levels.



Adequate provision of infrastructure is crucial for football development in Ghana. The government should invest in the construction and maintenance of modern football infrastructure to support national teams and domestic leagues.





11. Establishment of a national training complex





12. Accountability



The GFA manages the national team in the trust of Ghanaians. For accountability and transparency purposes, we are calling for an extensive investigation into all the monies (FIFA and CAF and sportships) that have come to the GFA in the last five years.



We are aware that MTN sponsored the Black Stars $2 million for two years when we qualified for the 2022 World Cup. Mara, Tecno Mobile, Puma, Flora Tissue, Zeepay, Chery Cars part of Tanink Ghana Limited etc are some sponsors that came on the board to sponsor the Black Stars during the World Cup in Qatar.





13. National team coaches salary challenge





All national team coaches must be provided with a contract and be paid just as the Black Stars' coach to cure the issues of bribery heavily associated with the management of the other national teams.





14. Stakeholder engagement



Government to lead stakeholder engagements involving football clubs, fans, players, journalists, and civil society institutions to chat the way forward.





15. Reduction of tax on football-related events



Parliament as a matter of urgency, consider reducing the 17 per cent tax on football events to 3 per cent as done for creative arts.









