Saudi side Al-Ahli step up chase for Samuel Owusu

Ghanaian winger, Samuel Owusu

Saudi Arabia top-flight club Al-Ahli has stepped up its pursuit to sign Al Fayha star man Samuel Owusu in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The Ghana winger enjoyed a stellar campaign with his club during the 2019/2020 football season in the Saudi Pro League.



Unfortunately, his efforts alone could not save the team from suffering relegation at the end of the campaign.



In the off-season, Samuel Owusu has become one of the most in-demand players in the Middle East country.



As reported by footballghana.com last weekend, Al Ahli is bent on strengthening its team and has set sight on recruiting the Ghana winger from Al Fayha ahead of the next football season.



According to sources, the club has intensified its pursuit tp sight the 24-year old forward and could in the coming days reach an agreement with his parent club.



Last season, Owusu excelled with 7 goals and 2 assist after featuring in 29 league games. With Al Fahya now relegated, a move before the transfer window shuts looks inevitable.

