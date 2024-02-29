You are here: HomeSports2024 02 29Article 1919301

Sports News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Saudi league officials ban Cristiano Ronaldo after reaction to Messi chants

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a one-match ban for displaying an 'obscene' gesture during a game against Al-Shabab.

The Portuguese icon made the gesture in response to the chanting of Messi's name by Al Shabab fans during the game.

Ronaldo displayed the gesture as a celebration after he converted a penalty to help Al Nassr win the game 3-2.

A video of the celebration went viral with many football fans criticising the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The Saudi Football Federation's Disciplinary and Ethics Committee opened an investigation into the case, which led to the ban announced on Thursday, February 29, 2924.

As a result of the ban, Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Al Nassr's home game against AL Hazem today, February 29, 2024.


EE/EK

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment