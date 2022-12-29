Saudi club make $450,000 offer for Hearts of Oak's Salifu Ibrahim

Sports News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: ghanasportsline.com

A Saudi Arabian top-flight side have tabled a $450,000 offer to sign midfield maestro Salifu Ibrahim from Hearts of Oak, according to Accra-based Asempa FM.



Salifu, affectionately called Di Maria, has a year plus six months left on his running contract with the club and Phobians are desperate to see him renew.



However, there are a number of offers on the table for him with clubs from Eastern Europe and the Gulf states interested.



Hearts new coach Slavko Matic has fallen in love with the midfielder and made him the captain of the club.



Meanwhile, the hierarchy of the Phobians also does not want him to exit the club as they want to build the team around him.



Asempa FM’s Enoch Worlanyo has reported that the player and his representatives are demanding $4,000 as a monthly salary before agreeing to a new deal.



According to Transfermarkt.com, the midfielder is represented by Eyeconic Sports Management Ltd.



He joined Hearts in 2021 winter from Techiman-based Eleven Wonders and has scored 3 league goals in 41 appearances for the 2000 African champions.