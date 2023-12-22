Saudi Pro League: Bernard Mensah sent off in Al-Tai’s big loss to Damac FC

Sports News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah was sent off as his side Al-Tai FC suffered a crashing defeat to Damac FC on Thursday afternoon.



The 29-year-old former Black Stars man saw a red card in stoppage time as his team lost 3-0 in the Saudi Pro League round 18 match.



Mensah was sent off in the 92nd minute for a dangerous foul that saw him receive his second yellow card after being booked in the 74th minute.



He has been impressive since making the switch as a free agent in the summer, scoring 9 goals and providing one assist in 15 appearances.



He was named the best player of October in the Saudi Pro League.



In the game, Damac FC took the lead in the 57th minute through Farouk Chafai after a goalless first half.



The 33-year-old Algeria international then bagged his brace 15 minutes later to make it 2-0 for Damac FC.



Bernard Mensah was then sent off in the 92nd minute before Nicholae Stanciu wrapped up the scoring for the hosts to end the game 3-0.