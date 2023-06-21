Saudi Arabian clubs prepare first bid for Thomas Partey

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Saudi Arabian clubs are set to make their first bid for Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey.



According to Fabrizio Romano, the unnamed clubs are ready to pay €40 million in instalments.



"Understand Saudi clubs are prepared to pay €40m in instalments to Arsenal for Thomas Partey. He’s a concrete option for Saudi — his exit is possible as revealed on Sunday."



Romano also confirmed that some European clubs have expressed interest in Partey who is yet to decide his future.



"No decision yet on player side. He also has approaches from Europe. No new deal talks at the moment."



The Ghanaian is on Arsenals' outgoing list as the club aims at freeing up their wage bill to make room for new signings.



However, the Gunners are only willing to cash in on Partey, who has two years left in his contract, for the right price.



Thomas Partey, who has been a big contributor to Arsenal's resurgence, joined the Gunners in 2020.



The club is looking to replace the 30-year-old as they aim at signing West Ham United midfielder, Declan Rice to rebuild their midfield.



Arsenal have had their first bid of £90 million for Rice rejected. The Hammers are said to be demanding £120 million.





