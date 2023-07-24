Saudi Arabia side Al Hilal submit world record fee €300million to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG

Sports News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Saudi Arabian side, Al Hilal have submitted a record €300 million bid to sign French superstar Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-German.



Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano report that Hilal have made a formal bid as they look to open talks with the Ligue 1 giants.



The report also indicates that the Saudi side are yet to begin personal talks with Mbappe as they look to reach an agreement with the PSG.



"Al Hilal have submitted a formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappé. Understand it’s worth €300m — record fee. No talks on player side," Fabrizio tweeted.



Paris Saint Germain have omitted Mbappe from their pre-season squad after talks to extend his contract hit snug.



According to reports by the French media, PSG suspect that the 24-year-old has agreed on a deal to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.



Mbappe signed a three-year deal with PSG during the 2022 summer transfer window. The Frenchman signed a contract of two years with an option to renew for another year, SkySports claims.



He has now played the first year out of the two years and would be available to begin talks with clubs in January 2024, if he does not trigger the extension clause.



SkySports also indicated that the World Cup winner wants to join Real Madrid and PSG intends to sell him for a high price rather than lose him for nothing.





