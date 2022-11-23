Saudi Arabia's victory over Argentina is an inspiration for Black Stars - Dennis Odoi

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Black Stars defender, Dennis Odoi has said that they are inspired by the performance of Saudi Arabia against Argentina as they prepare for game against Portugal.





Saudi Arabia produced the first upset of the ongoing FIFA World Cup by defeating favorites Argentina.





According to Dennis Odoi, the victory, which has since been widely celebrated, shows that Ghana can do it against Portugal as well.





Dennis Odoi stated that the fact that Ghana is the lowest-ranked team in the World Cup won't matter because Saudi Arabia have shown that it can be done with hard work.







"Of course, seeing what Saudi Arabia have achieved just proves that you have to play all the matches. It’s not because you are a smaller country than your opponent that everything is a foregone conclusion."





"And then, based on my experience, this season in the Champions League, nobody would have given us a chance to go to the round of 16. And yet, after four matches, we qualified. So my takeaway is that when you play as a team, you can do anything,” Odoi said ahead of the game.







Ghana will host Portugal at Stadium 974 on Thursday, November 24, in the opening Group H game.