Saudi Arabia, Togo, Nigeria, And Others Commiserate with Ghana on Christian Atsu Passing

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: ALWGH.COM

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Nigeria Football Federation are the latest football bodies to express their sympathy to the Ghana Football Association and the football community following the passing of former Ghana winger Christian Atsu who passed on Saturday, February 18, 2023.



The 31 year old former FC Porto, Chelsea FC, AFC Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle United forward was found dead in the rubble of the recent earthquake that ravaged some parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 06, 2023.



The remains of Christian Atsu were returned to Accra on Sunday, February, 19, 2023.



In the latest tributes sent to the Ghana Football Association, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Yasser Almisehal described our late brother as a role model trading his talent all around the world, including Portugal, Spain, England, Holland and in Saudi Arabia where he played eight matches in the Saudi Professional League representing Al Raed Club.



Read on for the tributes:



Arabian Football Federation President - Yasser H. Almisehal



It is with immense sadness and pain that we learnt about the tragic news confirming that the professional Ghanaian player Mr. Christian Atsu, has been confirmed dead following the earthquake that decimated regions of Turkey and Syria.



Mr. Atsu will always be remembered not only for his kindness, but also for raising Ghana’s flag very high, representing the Black Stars more than 60 times, including at the FIFA World Cup 2014 and four various Africa Cup of Nations.



He was also a role model trading his talent all around the world, including in Portugal, Spain, England, Holland and in Saudi Arabia where he played eight matches in the Saudi Professional League representing Al Raed Club.



Please accept our most heartfelt condolences for this painful loss, and kindly convey to the family and loved ones of Mr. Atsu and all Ghanaian football fans our sincere condolences. May God Bless His Soul.



Mohammed Sanusi – General Secretary – Nigeria Football Federation



The Nigeria Football Federation, and-indeed, the Nigeria Football family has on Saturday, 8th February 2023) received with much sadness, news of the death of Black stars' player Christian Atsu, who has reportedly been found dead in the rubble of the recent earthquake that ravaged Turkey.



Our collective grief knows no bounds for a highly dedicated professional who was one 9f the very best at his craft, a super patriot who served Ghana to the best of his abilities and a stellar talent of the beautiful game".



We remember Atsu as that rare talent who was the overwhelming choice for Player of the Tournament at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Equatorial Guinea, and also won the Goal of the Tournament award. His 65 caps and nine goals for the Black Stars make him of the sterling individuals in Ghana’s International game in the past two decades.



His sense of dedication to duty is underscored by his eye-catching 90th minute goal that won the game for his Club, Hatayspor in a Turkish league game less than 24 hours before the earthquake happened.



We mourn a true Black-Star who gave his all to the game, but we are consoled by the giant footprints he left in the sands of time, and pray that God Almighty will grant him eternal rest, and also grant his family, friends, the GFA and the Ghana football family the fortitude to beat the loss. Please accept our heartfelt condolence.



Colonel Kossi Akpovi – President – Togolese Football Federation



It is with great sadness that I learned, on Saturday February 18, 2022, of the death of the international player Christian Atsu, evolving in the Turkish club of Hatayspor, following the earthquake that hit Turkey on February 6th.



To you and to all of your staff, I would like to address, on behalf of the Togolese Football Federation and on my own behalf, my most sincere condolences, and the expression of my saddened sympathy. I beg you well want to make you the interpreter of these feelings with the grieving family and relatives. Please accept, Mr. President, the assurance of my consideration distinguished.