Sports News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Satellites were hungry for history not fame – Majid Waris fires

Ghana international Majeed Waris

Ghana international Majeed Waris in a twitter post has said the Black Satellites wanted to write their names in history books rather than take the path of fame.



Black Satellites captain, Daniel Afryie Barnieh scored a brace last night which secured the country’s fourth AFCON trophy. Ghana has now equalled Egypt’s record as the second country with most AFCON titles (4), Nigeria remains first with seven.



Since making his debut in 2012, Majeed Waris has made 32 appearances for the Black Stars and has scored four goals in the process.



