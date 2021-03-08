Sports News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Satellites team of 2009 better than this one – Agyemang Badu

Former Ghana Under-20 player Emmanuel Agyemang Badu claims his U-20 team that won the AFCON in Rwanda in 2009 were a better side than the current crop of U-20 team in terms of quality.



Agyeman-Badu, who was part of Ghana’s U-20 AFCON and World Cup-winning squad in 2009 in an interview with Thierry Nyann on The Touchline on 3FM praised the AFCON Champions for bringing glory to the nation but strongly believe in his time the players were matured with some playing for bigger clubs in Europe and on the African continent.



“Before we left for the AFCON in Rwanda 2009, we had Dede Ayew who was playing at Marseille, Samuel Inkoom at Basel, Daniel Opare who was playing for Real Madrid, Jonathan Mensah was playing in South Africa and even myself who was playing in the local league was playing for Asante Kotoko so obviously there is a big difference between our team and theirs,” Badu said.



He added” But why I am commending these boys is that the first division they are playing in Ghana and are able to go all out and win the WAFU tourney and the 2021 AFCON U-20 is a plus for their career and a plus for the country and we need to keep an eye on them.”



The Black Satellites won the AFCON U-20 tournament for the first time since 2009 and clinched their fourth title after beating Uganda 2-0.