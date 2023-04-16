Satanic agenda against women - Prophet Sarkodie speaks on Achraf Hakimi's divorce saga

Sports News of Sunday, 16 April 2023

"That thing Satan has spread is going to let a lot of women labour with their husbands and get nothing," Prophet Opoku-Sarkodie said in reaction to the trending news about Morocco's Achraf Hakimi and wife, Hiba Abouk.



The General Overseer of Potters City gave spiritual explanations to why a man will put his mother's name on all his properties and not his wife's.



According to Prophet Opoku-Sarkodie, the Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi did what he described as satanic agenda against women because the covenant between him and his mother Sadia has not been broken.



"Today I was reading something about one footballer whose wife wanted to leave but everything is for the mother. That thing Satan has spread is going to let a lot of women labour with their husbands and get nothing.



"Satan is spreading something so there is a demonic agenda to transfer things that must go to wives and Christians are even celebrating this."



"A man will leave his mother and father and become one with his wife. So whatever they labour for belongs to the two of them," Prophet Sarkodie said in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.



