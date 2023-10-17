Sarfo feigned sickness for me to be selected - Joe Debrah narrates his Kotoko journey

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Asante Kotoko club legend Joe Debrah has unveiled the intriguing story of how he clinched his opportunity to don the senior side's jersey.



Joe Debrah, now etched in the annals of Kotoko's legacy, disclosed that his breakthrough moment was orchestrated by none other than the legendary Sarfo Gyamfi.



In a surprising twist, Gyamfi ingeniously feigned illness, ensuring he would step aside and pave the way for the burgeoning talent to seize the spotlight.



After playing a lot of games for the Porcupine Warriors Joe Debrah left the club to sign for Ivorian side African Sports in a big money move.



"We were going to play against Wise and Sarfo told me that he would feign sickness so that he would be dropped for me to be selected," Debrah told Kessben FM.



"He did it and coach Malik said if Sarfo is not fine then I should be selected.

"Since that day, I became a regular member of the Kotoko senior team,"





