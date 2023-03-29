Sannie Daara backs Godwin Ablordey for King Faisal coaching job

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association Communications Director Ibrahim Saanie Daara has urged King Faisal to hand the club’s coaching job to Godwin Ablordey on a permanent basis.



The Insha Allah club is currently without a substantive trainer following the sacking of Jimmy Cobblah after just five-months in charge.



Cobblah has paid for the club recent slide in form and the 4-2 defeat was his graveyard.



He leaves King Faisal third-bottom in 16th position; one point away from the safety zone.



However, Ablordey, who was previously serving as Cobblah’s assistant coach has been appointed to lead the club until a substantive trainer is announced.



But according to Sannie Daara it is about time Ablordey is made the substantive trainer of the club having being with the Kumasi-based club for a while.



“It is about time Godwin Ablordey is made the substantive coach of the club” he tweeted.



In his new role, Ablordey will be tasked with improving the team's position in the league and steering them towards better fortunes.





