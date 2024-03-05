Sankofa Series: How DK Poison was honoured with a Grand Medal by General IK Acheampong

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 1975 Ghanaian boxer, DK Poison was decorated with a Grand Medal by then Ghana Head of State, General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, following his historic victory which made him the nation’s first boxing world champion.



DK Poison chalked a famous win over Mexican boxer Rubén Olivares which earned him global recognition and brought immense pride to Ghana.



DK Poison endured a gruelling 15-round battle at The Forum, Inglewood, California to emerge as the World Boxing Council’s Featherweight title champion.



The victory on September 20, 1975, made him the first-ever Ghanaian to win the WBC title.



To honour his extraordinary achievement, General Ignatius Acheampong, then Head of State, bestowed upon DK Poison the highest honour of the country - the Grand Medal of the Republic of Ghana on his return to the country.



In a video cited by GhanaWeb, DK Poison was welcomed into the country amid pump and pageantry by Ghanaians who converged at the airport.



Watch video below







JNA