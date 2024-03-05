You are here: HomeSports2024 03 05Article 1920083

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sankofa Series: How DK Poison was honoured with a Grand Medal by General IK Acheampong

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

DK Poison being decorated with a Grand Medal by General Ignatius Kutu Ache play videoDK Poison being decorated with a Grand Medal by General Ignatius Kutu Ache

In 1975 Ghanaian boxer, DK Poison was decorated with a Grand Medal by then Ghana Head of State, General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, following his historic victory which made him the nation’s first boxing world champion.

DK Poison chalked a famous win over Mexican boxer Rubén Olivares which earned him global recognition and brought immense pride to Ghana.

DK Poison endured a gruelling 15-round battle at The Forum, Inglewood, California to emerge as the World Boxing Council’s Featherweight title champion.

The victory on September 20, 1975, made him the first-ever Ghanaian to win the WBC title.

To honour his extraordinary achievement, General Ignatius Acheampong, then Head of State, bestowed upon DK Poison the highest honour of the country - the Grand Medal of the Republic of Ghana on his return to the country.

In a video cited by GhanaWeb, DK Poison was welcomed into the country amid pump and pageantry by Ghanaians who converged at the airport.

Watch video below



JNA

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment