Sani Demdem; A football legend premiers on Atinka TV on Wednesday

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Sani Anokye Demdem of Anokye Stars in Kumasi is one of the few colts coaches who the GFA in particular and Ghana in general must honour very soon. He's 83 years now.



He claims to have produced over 5000 players for Ghana out of which over 2500 have played for our various national teams and many clubs.



He started colts football when he was just 20 years and is 83 now. Sani Anokye, head coach of Anokye Stars has served this country and deserve better from players, GFA and the country in general.



Below are some of the players Sani Demdem has produced.



1. Tony Yegoala Yeboah



2. Former Kotoko Player/coach Michael Osei



3. Former Kotoko player Francis Akwaffo



4. Former Hearts player Kofi Abanga



5. Torric Jebrin



6. Kwame Conte Bonsu



7. Kingsley Sarfo



8. Bashiru Osman 'Gambo'



9. Prince Opoku Poley



10. Stanley Aborah, Osei Barnes and others.