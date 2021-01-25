Sports News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Sandra Owusu-Ansah dedicates Supreme Ladies FC win to Operations Manager of Bright Addae Foundation

Sandra Owusu-Ansah with the group chairman of the award-winning group, Afro-Arab, Alhaji Salamu

Sandra Owusu-Ansah, Black Queens Striker who plies her trade with Supreme Ladies FC, a Kumasi based women's team on Saturday, 23rd January 2021 dedicated the team's home win to the Administrative/ Operations Manager of the Bright Addae Foundation Dickson Boadi.



Supreme Ladies secured the three points on the seventh fourth minute through the phenomenon goal poacher Sandra Owusu-Ansah at Nana Afranie Okese Park, Ejisu-Kumasi.



Sandra in an interview after the match stated that the win was for Mr Dickson Boadi for his selfless efforts in ensuring the collaboration between Supreme Ladies and the Bright Addae Foundation becomes a memorable one.



"I'm happy to have him as an adviser, role model, teacher, influencer and importance role he is offering me. Let me use this opportunity to assure him that God will reward him".



"Today's win is for someone I respect so much and also looking up to even though I'm a woman. This is no other person than Mr Dickson Boadi. He has respect for everyone and doesn't look down on people. I know he will be excited to hear the news that I have dedicated today's win to him as an appreciation".



Ms Owusu-Ansah furthermore expressed her overwhelming gratitude to Dickson Boadi and prayed to the Almighty God for granting him long life with strength, wealth, blessings to continue to serve as a role model to the upcoming youth.



The only goal from Sandra was enough for the home team as they record their second win in the on-going National Women's League.



Alhaji Salamu Amadu, The Group Chairman of the Award-winning Group, Afro-Arab also served as the patron of the team received a dedication from the team in their first win against Prisons Ladies in the league opener.



Supreme Ladies recorded their second win of the season as they look forward to travelling to the northern regional Tamale to play against the home side, Northern ladies.